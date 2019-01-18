GHMC to curb illegal dumping of C&D waste

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The dumping of Construction and Debris (C&D) waste along the roadside and open places is giving sleepless nights to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the light of ongoing Swachh Survekshan 2019 across the country.The GHMC has identified as many as 1,470 C&D waste vulnerable points across 30 circles of GHMC where people dump the debris during the late night hours, leading to adverse impact on the image of the city.

Nearly 500 to 600 tonnes of C&D waste is generated in the city on a daily basis and most of it is being dumped in drains, lakes and along road sides. Vigilance and Enforcement Wing of the GHMC with police will keep track of the movements.

To curb the menace, the Corporation has decided to enhance the transport monitoring mechanisms and strict vigil over all the generators of C&D waste. And for that purpose, the Sanitary Field Assistants (SFAs) and Assistant Engineers will be asked to monitor the CCTV footage of the respective police stations for tracing the dumping vehicles registration numbers and register cases against the offenders.

Any vehicle found carrying or dumping C&D waste without proper permit will be deemed to be illegal.