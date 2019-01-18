Home States Telangana

IIT-Hyderabad first in India to start a full-fledged B Tech course in Artificial Intelligence

The course will have a limited intake of around 20 students who will be selected through the regular mode of admissions, through the JEE-Advanced exam.

Published: 18th January 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Hyderabad is already offering an M.Tech. in Data Science for working professionals that comprises Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and other related areas since 2015-16 (Pic: iith.ac.in)

By Express News Service

Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad has become the first Indian institution to launch a full-fledged B Tech course in Artificial Intelligence. The course will start from the coming academic year (2019-2020). 
According to a media release by IIT-H, it is likely to be the third institute globally - after Carnegie Mellon University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to start such a course. 

The course will have a limited intake of around 20 students who will be selected through the regular mode of admissions, through the JEE-Advanced exam. It will aim at providing the students with sound understanding of fundamentals of theory and practice of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

IIT Hyderabad is already offering an MTech program in Artificial Intelligence-Machine Learning. IIT-H Director Prof UB Desai said, “The basic aim is to create a complete ecosystem for Artificial Intelligence Academics and Research at IIT Hyderabad. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp