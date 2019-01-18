IIT-Hyderabad first in India to start a full-fledged B Tech course in Artificial Intelligence

By Express News Service

Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad has become the first Indian institution to launch a full-fledged B Tech course in Artificial Intelligence. The course will start from the coming academic year (2019-2020).

According to a media release by IIT-H, it is likely to be the third institute globally - after Carnegie Mellon University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to start such a course.

The course will have a limited intake of around 20 students who will be selected through the regular mode of admissions, through the JEE-Advanced exam. It will aim at providing the students with sound understanding of fundamentals of theory and practice of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

IIT Hyderabad is already offering an MTech program in Artificial Intelligence-Machine Learning. IIT-H Director Prof UB Desai said, “The basic aim is to create a complete ecosystem for Artificial Intelligence Academics and Research at IIT Hyderabad.