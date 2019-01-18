Jagan attack accused may be produced before NIA court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning of J Srinivas Rao, accused in Jagan attack case by the National Investigation Agency continued on the sixth consecutive day at the NIA office in Hyderabad on Thursday. Srinivas is likely to be produced before the NIA court on Friday, as the seven-day custody would be completed on Friday. All the six days, Srinivas was questioned in the presence of his advocate Saleem.

The NIA court at Vijayawada earlier granted NIA custody of Srinivas for seven days for further investigation into the case. From Vijayawada, Srinivas was taken to the Vizag airport, where the crime scene was reconstructed. He was then shifted to Hyderabad office for further questioning.