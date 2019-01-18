Hyderabad-based Midhani signs pact with Tubacex

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based defence PSU, Midhani, which manufactures special steels and super-alloys has entered into a MoU with Spanish multinational group Tubacex which produces stainless steel and high-alloyed tubular products, on Thursday.

The MoU between the two companies will be taking forward the ‘Make in India’ bandwagon as they will be entering into a collaborative business expansion model that will help Midhani use its metal produce to make pipes using Tubacex’s know-how and manufacture pipes for the oil and gas industry.

Dr Dinesh Kumar Likhi, CMD of Midhani, said that the move will help India achieve a dual role of reducing imports and also help in taking Midhani’s commercial scope to the outside world.

“Our usual role ends at making alloys and steel and the process stops at that. With this alliance we will now be making tubes and pipes for oil and gas industry along with Tubacex’s technology,” Dinesh Kumar said.