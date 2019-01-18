More than a month after elections, TS MLAs sworn in by Protem Speaker

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than a month after winning in the Assembly elections, newly-elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) took oath on Thursday. The oath taking ceremony was presided by Protem Speaker Mumtaz Ahmed Khan. First to take oath was none other than Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He was followed by six women MLAs from Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Congress party. There after, male MLAs from all parties followed suit in alphabetical order.

Prior to stepping into the Assembly, Rao paid homage at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park. In a rare show of bonhomie, after greeting his party MLAs in the House, Chief Minister KCR walked to the seat where Huzurnagar MLA and TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy was sitting and shook hands with him. More than 70 per-cent of the House was filled with MLAs in pink kanduvas (scarves wrapped around neck). The ceremony went on for a little over two hours. The last MLA to take oath, as per alphabetical order, was Vemula Prashanth Reddy from Balkonda. The House was adjourned till Friday morning.

Five MLAs absent

Out of the 120 MLAs, including nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson, 115 took oath on first day of the Assembly session. The remaining five MLAs —two MIM MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi and Jaffar Hussain, TRS MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, TDP MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and the lone BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh — were absent.

It is learnt that AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi is in London undergoing treatment.

BJP’s lone MLA in the Assembly, Goshamahal’ Raja Singh had earlier announced that he will not take part in the swearing-in ceremony on January 17 because the Proterm Speaker Mumtaz Ahmed Khan is from AIMIM. All the MLAs who were absent can take oath once the Legislative Assembly Speaker is appointed.