Home States Telangana

More than a month after elections, TS MLAs sworn in by Protem Speaker

More than a month after winning in the Assembly elections, newly-elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) took oath on Thursday.

Published: 18th January 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao greets TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy on the floor of the Assembly on Thursday. (Below) Sircilla MLA and TRS working president KT Rama Rao takes oath. | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than a month after winning in the Assembly elections, newly-elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) took oath on Thursday. The oath taking ceremony was presided by Protem Speaker Mumtaz Ahmed Khan. First to take oath was none other than Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He was followed by six women MLAs from Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Congress party. There after, male MLAs from all parties followed suit in alphabetical order.

Prior to stepping into the Assembly, Rao paid homage at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park. In a rare show of bonhomie, after greeting his party MLAs in the House, Chief Minister KCR walked to the seat where Huzurnagar MLA and TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy was sitting and shook hands with him. More than 70 per-cent of the House was filled with MLAs in pink kanduvas (scarves wrapped around neck). The ceremony went on for a little over two hours. The last MLA to take oath, as per alphabetical order, was Vemula Prashanth Reddy from Balkonda. The House was adjourned till Friday morning. 

Five MLAs absent 
Out of the 120 MLAs, including nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson, 115 took oath on first day of the Assembly session. The remaining five MLAs —two MIM MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi and Jaffar Hussain, TRS MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, TDP MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and the lone BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh — were absent. 

It is learnt that AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi is in London undergoing treatment. 
BJP’s lone MLA in the Assembly, Goshamahal’ Raja Singh had earlier announced that he will not take part in the swearing-in ceremony on January 17 because the Proterm Speaker Mumtaz Ahmed Khan is from AIMIM. All the MLAs who were absent can take oath once the Legislative Assembly Speaker is appointed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp