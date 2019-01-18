Home States Telangana

People of Andhra tired of Chandrababu Naidu, TRS will help them: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Yadav indicated that TRS would indeed participate in Andhra Pradesh politics.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Andhra Pradesh in 15 days, according to TRS Sanathnagar MLA and former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. Speaking to reporters in the Assembly on Thursday, Yadav claimed that the Chief Minister received a great response when he recently visited the neighbouring Telugu State. ​

Yadav indicated that TRS would indeed participate in Andhra Pradesh politics. “The people of AP are unhappy with their Chief Minister (N Chandrababu Naidu),” he said. The TRS MLA claimed that ministers from AP were making baseless allegations against KCR’s federal front. “In the coming days, they will soon know the power of KCR,” he said.

Yadav said that the TRS government would extend its full support to the people of AP so that they may achieve their demands from the Centre such as special category status.

Singapore minister wishes KCR

S Iswaran, Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations, Republic of Singapore congratulated Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his successful re-election. In a congratulatory letter Iswaran credited the Chief Minister for Telangana’s ‘stellar growth of 17.7 per cent’. 

