Home States Telangana

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy set to be elected Speaker of Telangana Assembly unopposed today

Reddy filed his nomination papers on Thursday afternoon.

Published: 18th January 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy submits his nomination papers for the post of Speaker of the State Assembly along with Chief Minister KCR , Congress MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to the Assembly secretary V Narasimha Charyulu in Hyderabad on Thursday | Express photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ending month-long suspense on who would be the Speaker of the newly constituted Telangana Assembly,  Banswada legislator Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the coveted position.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who kept his candidature close to his heart let out the name only on Wednsday paving the way for  ‘Lakshmi Putrudu,’ to become the Speaker of the State Assembly. 

The six-time MLA and former Agriculture Minister,  Reddy is the only candidate in the fray when the process of filing of nominations was over on Thursday, paving way for his unanimous election on Friday.

Rao calls the 69-year-old Pocharam Srinivas Reddy  ‘Lakshmi Putrudu’,  because during his tenure as Agriculture Minister, Reddy had provided 24X7 free power supply to farmers, introduced Rythu Bandhu,  Rythu Bhima and others,

Reddy filed his nomination papers on Thursday afternoon. The Chief Minister was the first to propose his name for the post of Speaker, followed by Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (Congress), Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala (MIM), Rekha Naik, VM Abraham and Talasani Srinivas Yadav (TRS).     

115 legislators  take oath

Hyderabad: A majority of the newly-elected MLAs of the Telangana Legislative Assembly took oath administered by Pro-tem Speaker Mumtaz Ahmed Khan in the House on Thursday. The ceremony began with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao taking the oath first.

Then followed six legislators from the TRS and an equal number from the Congress. Thereafter all the legislators present in the House took the oath. BJP’s lone member Raja Singh did not turn up. Of the 120 MLAs including nominated member Elvis Stephenson, 115 legislators took oath on Thursday | 

MLAs relieved With Srinivas Reddy all set to become the Speaker, the other MLAs who were not keen on the post, heaved a sigh of relief as it meant prospects for some of them making it to the Cabinet become bright. The cabinet expansion has been hanging fire for quite some time now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pocharam Srinivas Reddy Telangana Assembly Speaker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp