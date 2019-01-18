Pocharam Srinivas Reddy set to be elected Speaker of Telangana Assembly unopposed today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending month-long suspense on who would be the Speaker of the newly constituted Telangana Assembly, Banswada legislator Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the coveted position.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who kept his candidature close to his heart let out the name only on Wednsday paving the way for ‘Lakshmi Putrudu,’ to become the Speaker of the State Assembly.

The six-time MLA and former Agriculture Minister, Reddy is the only candidate in the fray when the process of filing of nominations was over on Thursday, paving way for his unanimous election on Friday.

Rao calls the 69-year-old Pocharam Srinivas Reddy ‘Lakshmi Putrudu’, because during his tenure as Agriculture Minister, Reddy had provided 24X7 free power supply to farmers, introduced Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and others,

Reddy filed his nomination papers on Thursday afternoon. The Chief Minister was the first to propose his name for the post of Speaker, followed by Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (Congress), Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala (MIM), Rekha Naik, VM Abraham and Talasani Srinivas Yadav (TRS).

115 legislators take oath

Hyderabad: A majority of the newly-elected MLAs of the Telangana Legislative Assembly took oath administered by Pro-tem Speaker Mumtaz Ahmed Khan in the House on Thursday. The ceremony began with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao taking the oath first.

Then followed six legislators from the TRS and an equal number from the Congress. Thereafter all the legislators present in the House took the oath. BJP’s lone member Raja Singh did not turn up. Of the 120 MLAs including nominated member Elvis Stephenson, 115 legislators took oath on Thursday |

MLAs relieved With Srinivas Reddy all set to become the Speaker, the other MLAs who were not keen on the post, heaved a sigh of relief as it meant prospects for some of them making it to the Cabinet become bright. The cabinet expansion has been hanging fire for quite some time now.