As SC lifts ban, Telangana to see surge of dance bars?

In Hyderabad, Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills areas saw a number of pubs and bars offering live dances at the time.

Published: 19th January 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It was August 2005 when the Maharashtra government first imposed a blanket ban on dance bars. That year, the Telangana region saw a huge influx of bar dancers trying to make a living in the State.

As Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai recently heaved a sigh of relief -- by successfully regularising its dance bars and their operations -- a police officer recollects how the city’s previous attempts to clear the vice of dance bars wreaked havoc in the neighbouring region, the imprints of which can be found till date. 

In Hyderabad, Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills areas saw a number of pubs and bars offering live dances at the time. But they all failed after being denied permits.

“There were two instances when dance bars tried to come up in the city. But they failed as they could not obtain required licenses to carry out the live shows,” said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity. “Live shows need special permissions and they could not obtain back then,” he added. 

In the light of the recent Supreme Court order lifting the ban on dance bars, will we see more of them in the city? Seemingly not, observes the police official. “Maharashtra has had a culture of dance bars for a long time now. It has been a part of their society but the same is not true for Telangana. There is very little possibility of dance bars coming up in the city,” the officer said. 

However, it may be noted that there were several instance where several semi-nude dances have been rampant across the State. The recent one being in Gajwel where seven doctors were caught with semi-naked female dancers.

The city has also seen Mujra dances organised at parties in its farmhouses. Pahadishareef police recently filed cases against three persons and rescued five girls. So dance bars cropping in the State may not be such a far fetched idea after all? Only time will tell. 

