Avoid poll publicity through media, Telangana EC tells candidates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With gram panchayat elections just days away, the State Election Commission (SEC) has issued notices to all contesting candidates and media outlets to abstain from taking or giving publicity through any form of media for candidates contesting in the ensuing elections. In a press release, the SEC stated that publicity should be stopped 44 hours before the day of polling.

As the polls are being held in three phases, the SEC has specified that campaigning should stop on January 19, 23 and 28 for phase 1, 2 and 3 respectively. Persons or organisations who violate the law will be punished under Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 with imprisonment until two years, the SEC said.