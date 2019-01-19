Corporate colleges in Telangana fleecing students for 'good marks'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Corporate colleges, it appears, have found a novel way to earn off of their students. They have been charging anywhere between Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 from their students on the pretext of ‘good marks’.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) Friday issued a warning to several colleges against indulging in such activities.

“We are receiving complaints via phone calls and emails from the students and parents that the college managements are collecting huge amounts from students to help them score better marks in the ensuing practical examinations commencing February 1,” said TSBIE secretary A Ashok.

He added that any management or principals found indulging in such activities, will be liable for stringent action.

In the official communiqué, the Board has also instructed students and parents not to pay any additional money in form of any type of fee to colleges. Students have also been advised to register complaints with the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) concerned of the TSCHE help desk by calling on 040-246001100.

P Madhusudhan Reddy, president, Government Junior Lecturers Association, Telangana said mere warning will not deter corporate junior college managements from such tactics.

“Absence of jumbling system is the reason that colleges do such things and even get away with it. If students go to other centres even for practical exams like they do for the theory examinations, this problems can be dealt with,” he said.

A teacher of a corporate junior college also blamed parents. “ Often college managements take advantage because all parents want are marks. They push their children to any extent for better marks so that when colleges ask for money in lieu of marks, they don’t hesitate,” the Zoology teacher said.