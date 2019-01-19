Home States Telangana

Corporate colleges in Telangana fleecing students for 'good marks'

They have been charging anywhere between Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 from their students on the pretext of ‘good marks’. 

Published: 19th January 2019 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Corporate colleges, it appears, have found a novel way to earn off of their students. They have been charging anywhere between Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 from their students on the pretext of ‘good marks’. 

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) Friday issued a warning to several colleges against indulging in such activities.

“We are receiving complaints via phone calls and emails from the students and parents that the college managements are collecting huge amounts from students to help them score better marks in the ensuing practical examinations commencing February 1,” said TSBIE secretary A Ashok.

He added that any management or principals found indulging in such activities, will be liable for stringent action.

In the official communiqué, the Board has also instructed students and parents not to pay any additional money in form of any type of fee to colleges. Students have also been advised to register complaints with the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) concerned of the TSCHE help desk by calling on 040-246001100.

P Madhusudhan Reddy, president, Government Junior Lecturers Association, Telangana said mere warning will not deter corporate junior college managements from such tactics.

“Absence of jumbling system is the reason that colleges do such things and even get away with it. If students go to other centres even for practical exams like they do for the theory examinations, this problems can be dealt with,” he said. 

A teacher of a corporate junior college also blamed parents. “ Often college managements take advantage because all parents want are marks. They push their children to any extent for better marks so that when colleges ask for money in lieu of marks, they don’t hesitate,”  the Zoology teacher said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Corporate colleges TSBIE Marks Money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp