Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will be Congress Legislature Party leader

 Ending days of suspense, the Congress named Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLA from Madhira (SC) Assembly segment, as Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

Published: 19th January 2019 06:48 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ending days of suspense, the Congress named Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLA from Madhira (SC) Assembly segment, as Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader. He will be the Opposition leader in the Assembly. AICC President Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed Bhatti as the CLP leader of Telangana Assembly. ​

AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot issued a statement to this effect. There has been an intense battle among the Congress MLAs for the CLP leader’s post. The strength of the Congress in the Assembly is 19. Bhatti became a natural choice of Rahul Gandhi, when several Reddy MLAs tried for the post. 

Reddy MLAs, including PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komaitreddy Rajagopal Reddy, T Jayaprakash Reddy, Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy and former Home Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, lobbied with the party high command for the post. Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu, who is a brahmin, too tried for the post. However, the AICC leadership decided to give the post to Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is an SC.
A two-time MLA Bhatti is a postgraduate and agriculturist by profession. 

