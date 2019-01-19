New Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam vows to be impartial, asks members to maintain dignity 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Newly elected State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy cautioned the members against confronting one another in the House while debating on issues of public importance. He said, as Speaker, he would discharge his duties in an impartial manner giving equal opportunities to members from both treasury and Opposition benches.

Pocharam was formally declared elected unopposed as second Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly on Friday. Escorted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Congress MLA and PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Pocharam assumed the new responsibility. Responding to congratulatory speeches of as many as 27 members, Pocharam said that he would discharge his functions in an impartial manner and treat all the members equally. He appealed to the members not to level personal accusations against each other in the House and not to disrupt the proceedings.

“All the members should behave in a dignified manner following the rules and regulations,” he said.

The ruling party members should act in a responsible manner, the Speaker said while seeking the cooperation and forbearance from the Opposition members. “With the cooperation of all the members, the House should become a role model for others,” he said.

He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for affectionately calling him “Lakshmi Putrudu”.

“No Agriculture Minister of any State will get such a honour,” Reddy said.

Honour for farmers

Congratulating Reddy for assuming new responsibility, the Chief Minister recalled the services of Pocharam as Agriculture Minister. “The State achieved much growth in agriculture, when you were the Agriculture Minister. We miss you in the Cabinet. But, definitely an able leader will be given the agriculture portfolio,” Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Congress member Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy wanted the Speaker to treat both Opposition and treasury benches equally in the House. Almost all the Speakers said that a true farmer Pocharam becoming Speaker was indeed an honour to the farming community.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao recalled the schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima were introduced when Pocharam was the Agriculture Minister. Former minister T Harish Rao said that Pocharam’s elevation as Speaker was a great honour to all those who fought for separate Telangana. Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali and others also spoke on the occasion.