Chandrasekhar Rao is a performer, Chandrababu Naidu a non-performer: KT Rama Rao

Rama Rao said that Naidu will not be able to seek votes by showcasing any one scheme in his present term.

Contrasting Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with his AP counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that while ‘Rao is a performer, Naidu is a non-performer and that’s why Naidu is levelling accusations against KCR’.

Addressing a huge gathering at Telangana Bhavan after inducting Vanteru Pratap Reddy, the Congress candidate who unsuccessfully contested against Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel Assembly elections, into TRS on Friday, Rama Rao came down hard on Naidu.

“The TRS went to polls with a call to the people that they should vote for TRS if they liked the welfare and development works of KCR. The people supported the schemes and supported the leadership of KCR. That is the reason why they voted for TRS,” he said. 

“Unlike KCR, Naidu delivered nothing to AP people. He has nothing to say to people about his development works ahead of Assembly elections in AP. Naidu indulged in a massive publicity campaign

and is hoodwinking the people of AP.”

Rama Rao said that Naidu will not be able to seek votes by showcasing any one scheme in his present term.

“That is why Naidu is levelling allegations against KCR and linking TRS with BJP. But, TRS never sailed with BJP. In fact, TRS had inflicted a crushing defeat on BJP whose candidates lost security deposits in 103 Assembly segments in the recent elections.”Recalling how ‘Naidu sailed with PM Narendra Modi for four and a half years’, he said: “Now, Naidu is criticising Modi. Once, Naidu called Sonia Gandhi an Anaconda of corruption. But, now Naidu joined with the Congress.”

Predicting that the UPA would not cross 110 Lok Sabha seats and the NDA 160 seats, he said: “Even if both the BJP and the Congress joined hands, they will not cross the required magic figure of 272 seats.”
“If TRS wins 16 LS seats, it would play a decisive role at the Centre. For this, KCR is working out a Federal Front, which will keep both the BJP and the Congress at bay,” he said.

He termed the BJP as “Build up Jateeya Party”, which did nothing to the people expect banking on huge publicity.Vanteru Pratap Reddy, who joined the TRS, said that Rama Rao has invited him into TRS on the eve of  2009, 2014 and 2018 elections. “If I had joined the TRS, it would have been a lot better. I have joined TRS now for the development of Gajwel Assembly segment,” he said.

Congress MLA Attram Sakku may join TRS
Adilabad: Congress MLA from Asifabad, Attram Sakku is likely to join TRS. According to sources, a top TRS leader of the Adilabad district held discussions with Sakku to finalise his move to TRS. In the recent Assembly elections, Sakku was the lone Congress candidate to win the seat in the ten constituencies of the district while the rest of the nine seats were won by TRS.

