Telangana Jagruthi International Youth Leadership meet starts today

By Express News Service

The two-day Telangana Jagruthi International Youth Leadership Conference will kick-start on Saturday at Novotel Conventional Centre, Hyderabad, seeing participation of over 500 delegates from 110 countries. This year’s focus will be on United Nation- Sustainable Development Goals with an underlying theme of ‘Mahatma Gandhi’s Path To Sustainability & Innovation’.

Founder and president of Telangana Jagruthi—MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha will host the event with social activist Anna Hazare, as the chief guest. He will speak on the Gandhian Path and India’s unique role in sustainable development. On Saturday senior journalist Shekhar Gupta will moderate a panel discussion on ‘What Have Policymakers Done for Youth Development in India?’

Both days post lunch there will be 10 breakout sessions. On Saturday the sessions will feature industry experts who will sit on a parallel panel session to discuss the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and share ideas for improving operational efficiency, promoting worker safety and wages, managing global partnership goals, life below water and life above land.

A parallel panel discussion will focus on issues impacting poverty, gender rights, government sector and private sector, quality education, good health and sanitation and responsible consumption and production.

On Sunday, the conference will conclude with the keynote by Kamal Singh, executive director, UN Global Compact and Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, Virendra Sharma will speak on the international policies on development of youth.

This will be followed by a panel discussion on Women’s leadership and sustainable development, Nishtha Satyam, UN Women, Deputy Country Representative for India, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka; Seema Malhotra, Member of Parliament of United Kingdom and other women leaders.

Later in the day, 10 breakout session featuring 10 exhibiting companies conducting a workshop on gender sensitivity, Prevention Of Sexual Harassment in workplace, environment, policy making, etc. TJYLC 2019 will have nearly 600 delegates from around the world.

