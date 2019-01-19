Telangana: Lone BJP MLA Raja Singh takes oath

By ANI

HYDERABAD: BJP's lone MLA Raja Singh took oath in the Telangana Assembly on Saturday.

Singh had earlier refused to take oath citing the appointment of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) Mumtaz Ahmed Khan as pro-tem speaker, stating that the AIMIM was an "anti-national" party.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Singh said he took oath in front of Srinivas Reddy at the Speakers chamber in Telangana Assembly. He also said that he did not take oath in front of Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, as the AIMIM, he felt, is a party that "tries to vanish Hindus" and does not want Telangana to be developed.

Singh also said that he will fight for the development of his constituency and for the development of the state in assembly.

The ruling TRS had won 88 of the 119 seats in the recently concluded state assembly elections. The Congress, which was in an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India and the Telangana Jana Samithi bagged 19 seats, while the TDP only managed to get two of the 13 constituencies it contested.

Singh was elected as an MLA from Goshamahal constituency.