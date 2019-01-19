Home States Telangana

Telangana to spend Rs 1.17 lakh crore on irrigation projects

The target of the State government too is revised on irrigated area.

Published: 19th January 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Ahead of the Budget presentation, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday declared that the State government would spend around Rs 1.17 lakh crore on irrigation sector in next five years.

The target of the State government too is revised on irrigated area. The government has decided to provide irrigation water to 1.25 crore acres in the State. Rao, during a detailed review on irrigation at Pragathi Bhavan, directed the officials to expedite the works of all the irrigation projects.​

“The construction of irrigation projects is aimed at irrigating 1.25 crore acres with an estimated cost of Rs 2.25 lakh crore,” the Chief Minister said. There was no dearth of funds for the construction of irrigation projects, Rao said.

For the construction of irrigation projects, so far an amount of Rs 77,777 crore has been spent. In addition to this, for land acquisition, compensatory afforestation and rehabilitation and resettlement packages another Rs 22,000 crore has been spent.

The total expenditure as of now is Rs 99,643 crore. By the end of March this year it is estimated that another Rs7,000 crore expenditure will be incurred. With this so far till the end of March, the expenditure would touch Rs 1.07 lakh crore.

“In addition to irrigation projects under Godavari and Krishna basin and for Mission Kakatiya works, in the next five years the anticipated expenditure would be Rs 1.17 lakh crore. By way of spending this amount and by completing all the irrigation projects, the government aims to provide water for irrigation to 1.25 crore of acres. To achieve this objective, officers, engineers and work agencies should work hard,” the Chief Minister explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Budget Irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp