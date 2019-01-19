Telangana to spend Rs 1.17 lakh crore on irrigation projects

By Express News Service

Ahead of the Budget presentation, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday declared that the State government would spend around Rs 1.17 lakh crore on irrigation sector in next five years.

The target of the State government too is revised on irrigated area. The government has decided to provide irrigation water to 1.25 crore acres in the State. Rao, during a detailed review on irrigation at Pragathi Bhavan, directed the officials to expedite the works of all the irrigation projects.​

“The construction of irrigation projects is aimed at irrigating 1.25 crore acres with an estimated cost of Rs 2.25 lakh crore,” the Chief Minister said. There was no dearth of funds for the construction of irrigation projects, Rao said.

For the construction of irrigation projects, so far an amount of Rs 77,777 crore has been spent. In addition to this, for land acquisition, compensatory afforestation and rehabilitation and resettlement packages another Rs 22,000 crore has been spent.

The total expenditure as of now is Rs 99,643 crore. By the end of March this year it is estimated that another Rs7,000 crore expenditure will be incurred. With this so far till the end of March, the expenditure would touch Rs 1.07 lakh crore.

“In addition to irrigation projects under Godavari and Krishna basin and for Mission Kakatiya works, in the next five years the anticipated expenditure would be Rs 1.17 lakh crore. By way of spending this amount and by completing all the irrigation projects, the government aims to provide water for irrigation to 1.25 crore of acres. To achieve this objective, officers, engineers and work agencies should work hard,” the Chief Minister explained.