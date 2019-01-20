Can Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas do justice to his constituency, wonder supporters

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The unanimous election of senior leader and former minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy as Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly has brought cheers to the people of Banswada constituency as well as a large number of his supporters. However, some people, including his own supporters, think that Srinivas Reddy’s election as Speaker may become a hurdle in the ongoing development works in

Banswada, from where the six-time MLA was elected with 18,485 votes in this year’s Assembly elections.

They are sceptical whether the new Speaker will have time and the energy to concentrate on the development of constituency as he did in the past. Srinivas Reddy, who served as a cabinet minister in united Andhra Pradesh, was the agricultural minister in the TRS party’s first term in the government and over the years he has kept Banswada development on top of his priorities’ list.

The reason, according to his supporters, for Reddy’s success in getting the development works sanctioned and implemented in Banswada is primarily due to his positive attitude.“For him it doesn’t matter who are the ministers or who is in-charge of affairs. He will not hesitate to approach them. He will do his best in seeking clearance for his proposals and getting the funds released for the same,” said one support, adding ‘it is because of that attitude he was able to get several development works done in our constituency’.

People also credit Reddy for upgrading of Banswada constituency and town. “Thanks to his initiative the government upgraded Banswada as a revenue division. It was upgraded into a municipality. The town beatification and road development works which under progress are all thanks to his unrelenting efforts,” said another supporter.

“Contractors were not coming forward to take up 2BHK works at that time. But he motivated a private contractor to complete 54 houses in Byrapurtanda of Banswada, which has now become another model constituency after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Gajwel,’’ explained one TRS leader. “Even when the situation was not conducive, he managed to make the government understand the situation and release water from Nizam Sagar project to protect crop,” he added.

However, they are wondering what will happen to the pending development works in the constituency, including the people’s demand for a new district with Banswada as the headquarters, for which Reddy has already initiated his efforts and has been receiving support even from the other parties. “As the Speaker, he will not have the scope to convene and conduct review meetings, which he was able to as a minister in the past. His day to day activities too will not allow him to concentrate on the issues related to the constituency,” said another local TRS leader.

But others see an advantage in Reddy becoming the Speaker as both State and Central government departments will give top priority to the schemes and they are also ‘confident that the TRS government will take care of all these issues and expedite the development works here’.