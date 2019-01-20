Fear democracy may turn into dictatorship: Anna Hazare

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the Centre’s nonadherence to direct orders from constitutional bodies was dangerous for the democracy, anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare on Saturday announced he would begin his 20th hunger strike in Ralegan Siddhi from January 30 protesting the delay in the appointment of a Lokpal by the Centre.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Telangana Jagruthi International Youth Leadership Conference, Hazare said, “The law (Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act) came into existence in 2013, then the NDA came to power in 2014. We believed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government would implement the law and corruption would come to an end. But the leaders have done nothing but give excuses, so I have decided to go on a hunger strike once again.”

The 81-year-old said it was appalling that despite the approval of constitutional bodies Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and even direct orders from the Supreme Court, the Centre had done little. “The danger is that this government will turn democracy into dictatorship,” he warned and added that he had written several letters to the PMO reminding Modi that the law must be implemented.

‘Youth must find joy in serving the nation’

Anna Hazare valso stressed on the need for the revival of Gandhian principles for a fruitful and honest life. “At my village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra, we didn’t have enough water for irrigation. But we now harvest two varieties of crops on 1,200 acres of land and supply them to other places as well. This is because of the adoption of Gandhi’s principles,” he said and urged people not to exploit natural resources for development.

“Youngsters of today must introspect and find joy in serving the country and society rather than themselves,” Hazare said.TRS MP from Nizamabad K Kavitha lauded Hazare for the successful transformation of his village into a flourishing greenspace. “The reason behind holding the conference is to find a solution to hunger, warfare and other man-made problems. We need to work together and nurture young talent,” she said. She also focused on women’s safety and empowerment, expressing fear that the future looks “precarious” for women. “Young females are twice as likely than males to be uneducated, unemployed and untrained,” she said.