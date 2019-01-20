Home States Telangana

Telangana Governor Narasimhan should have given more details in speech: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Governor Narasimhan had spoken on multiple subjects during his customary address of the Legislature.

Published: 20th January 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Commenting on Governor ESL Narasimhan’s speech in the State Assembly, newly elected Congress Legislative Party (CLP) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said the Opposition was not moved by what Narasimhan said in the House.

Vikramarka said the Opposition would have been happier if the Governor had included more details in his speech. 

Governor Narasimhan had spoken on multiple subjects during his customary address of the Legislature.  Regarding employment, he had said the government had formed a new zonal systemto help locals get more opportunities. 

Reacting to this statement, Vikararka said, “The speech should have had more clarity on when the recruitment would take place, with dates and other information.”

Congress MLAs will not fall for ‘Operation Akarsh’ 

Vikramarka said that Congress leaders would not fall for TRS’ ‘Operation Akarsh’, allegedly launched by the ruling party to woo Opposition leaders to the pink party fold.  “The ruling party is playing mind games to weaken Opposition parties. But Congress leaders won’t fall for them,” he said.However, on the same day the CLP leader said this, four Congress MLAs— Athram Sakku, Aanasuya Dansari (Seethakka), Rega Kantha Rao, Podem Veeraiah — met with the Chief Minister to discuss various issues related to Tribals

TAGS
ESL Narasimhan Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Comments

