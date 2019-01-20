Investment in youth development insufficient: TRS MP K Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the country has a separate policy and ministry dedicated to the welfare of the youth, investment into the same has not been adequate, said Nizamabad TRS MP K Kavitha on Saturday, during a panel discussion at the Telangana Jagruthi International Youth Conference highlighting the pertinent issues regarding the development of youth in the country.

“The current policy makers have not been able to find a solution (to the various issues afflicting the youth). So, I believe that the youngsters who have travelled half the way across the globe to be here, would look at the problems in a fresh light. They would have a better perspective of it and should be able to come up with better solutions,” said Kavitha.

However, the members of the panel, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi and Labour Party MP from the British Parliament Seema Malhotra, agreed that there were inherent barriers preventing youngsters from getting into roles which would facilitate changes.

Gogoi and Kavitha said caste and religion often stand in the way of youngsters getting into politics. The Nizamabad MP acknowledged that she had it relatively easy landing in politics because of her family’s deep-rooted presence in the political arena. Nevertheless, she put up a defence of the term ‘dynastic politics’.

“When a doctor’s son becomes a doctor it is imbibed in a positive manner. It hurts when a politician’s son/daughter getting into the same profession gets perceived negatively.” She stressed on enforcing rules to increase representation of youngsters and women in parties.

Asaduddin Owaisi also denounced the current situation of the youth representation in the country’s politics. He said, “The present Lok Sabha is the oldest till date. The average age of an MP in the LS is 55 years, when the average age of the country is 27. I am also called a youth leader despite my greying hair.” The Hyderabad MP said that he had introduced a bill that would reduce the age criteria for contesting elections in the winter session.

Meanwhile, British MP Seema Malhotra apprised the audience of the challenges she faced while dealing with issues concerning the youth. “The problem with us Asians is that we don’t talk about mental health adequately and with confidence.”