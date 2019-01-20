K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped Mamata’s rally as Assembly is in session: Kalvakuntla Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped the rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday because the Legislative Assembly was in session.

“This is the first Assembly session after the formation of the new government. The election of the Speaker and other important items are being taken up right now,” she said. However, Kavitha said that TRS leaders would participate in several national level meetings in the future, wherever BJP and Congress are excluded.

In an informal chat, Kavitha said that the K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Federal Front was taking shape and that TRS would play a key role at the national level after Lok Sabha polls. While underscoring the need for the Front, she said that people have given enough opportunities to BJP and Congress in the past. “But both national parties have failed to utilise these opportunities. Now, people are neither interested in (Narendra) Modi nor Rahul (Gandhi). People want and need an alternative to them. And TRS will be part of the efforts to remove BJP and Congress from the Centre, she said.