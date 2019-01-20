Home States Telangana

Chief Minister KCR wants all villages to have good roads

 Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that all the 12,751 village panchayats in the State will soon be provided with BT roads.

Published: 20th January 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that all the 12,751 village panchayats in the State will soon be provided with BT roads. Rao, at a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, directed the officials to assess the present condition of the roads in villages and prepare an action plan for laying BT roads in all panchayats. Budgetary allocations would be made for the same, he said.  

Rao also reviewed the condition of the highways. He observed that roads and bridges required repairs and some bridges needed widening.  Repair works have to done without taking into account which party’s member has been elected as people’s representative in respective districts, constituency or mandal, Rao said. “I ask all MLAs and other representatives to constantly monitor progress of the work,” he added. 

Rao also instructed Roads and Buildings Department officials to expedite the construction of office buildings of MLAs. The residential quarters being constructed in Hyderabad would be allotted to the MLAs soon. 

Compensation to be expedited
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to expedite payment of compensation amounts to the farmers who lost their lands due to the construction of canals of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). MLA G Vittal Reddy requested Rao for the sanction of compensation for the farmers of Mudhole Assembly constituency. Responding to this, the Chief Minister instructed the officials of Finance department to issue the necessary orders. 

