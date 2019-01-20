Home States Telangana

No transfer of officials for Lok Sabha polls: Telangana CEO Rajat Kumar

Kumar said that many officials, with more than three years’ service at the same place, have already been transferred before Assembly elections.

Published: 20th January 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar on Saturday held a meeting with Chief Secretary SK Joshi and DGP Mahender Reddy on arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The officials discussed about personnel that will be required for poll duties. 

Kumar said that many officials, with more than three years’ service at the same place, have already been transferred before Assembly elections. So there would not be more transfers in the coming days. “Transfers of officials as per the poll code, is already complete,” he said. 

The CEO added that if the State required additional forces, it would be communicated with officials of ECI in a video conference with government officials on January 22. He said that they had requested the ECI to extend date for enrolment of new voters up to February 4. 

