Pakistan must keep away from J&K; India needs better policies: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that Pakistan should stop meddling in the affairs of Kashmir stressing that the valley would always be an integral part of India. At the same time, he emphasised that there should be a consistent policy for the region.

The Hyderabad MP said that neither Congress nor BJP had a well-thought-out policy to reinstate normalcy in the Kashmir valley. “There has to be a consistent policy for Kashmir which unfortunately continues to be lacking in the country,” he said.

He accused the BJP-led Central government of not doing anything for the welfare Kashmiri Pandits and said that so many lives were being destroyed due to pellet gun attacks in the last eight years.

“Instead of employing a proper policy in the region, the government is now aiming to introduce less lethal weapons. This shows where their priorities lie,” he said.

“The Kashmir problem cannot be treated in a James Bond or Rambo style. Someone will have to show a statesman-like approach. Kashmiris are currently alienated by the governemnt,” he said.

Regarding the recent resignation of IAS officer Shah Faesal, Owaisi said that he should chalk out his own political journey. Faesal had resigned in protest of ‘unabated’ killings in Kashmir and ‘marginalisation’ of Indian Muslims.