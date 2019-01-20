Home States Telangana

Pakistan must keep away from J&K; India needs better policies: Asaduddin Owaisi

The Hyderabad MP said that neither Congress nor BJP had a well-thought-out policy to reinstate normalcy in the Kashmir valley.

Published: 20th January 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that Pakistan should stop meddling in the affairs of Kashmir stressing that the valley would always be an integral part of India. At the same time, he emphasised that there should be a consistent policy for the region. 

The Hyderabad MP said that neither Congress nor BJP had a well-thought-out policy to reinstate normalcy in the Kashmir valley. “There has to be a consistent policy for Kashmir which unfortunately continues to be lacking in the country,” he said. 

He accused the BJP-led Central government of not doing anything for the welfare Kashmiri Pandits and said that so many lives were being destroyed due to pellet gun attacks in the last eight years.

“Instead of employing a proper policy in the region, the government is now aiming to introduce less lethal weapons. This shows where their priorities lie,” he said.

“The Kashmir problem cannot be treated in a James Bond or Rambo style. Someone will have to show a statesman-like approach. Kashmiris are currently alienated by the governemnt,” he said. 

Regarding the recent resignation of IAS officer Shah Faesal, Owaisi said that he should chalk out his own political journey. Faesal had resigned in protest of ‘unabated’ killings in Kashmir and ‘marginalisation’ of Indian Muslims.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Kashmir AIMIM BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp