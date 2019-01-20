Rs 24,000-crore farm loan will be waived in three phases: K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said the Rs 24,000-crore farm loan waiver promised by his government would be carried out not in one go, but in three phases over a stipulated period of time.

Addressing the newly-formed Legislative Assembly for the first time, Rao said the waiver could spare each farmer the burden of paying back up to Rs 1 lakh. “The waiver will be done in three instalments,” Rao said during the motion of thanks to Governor ESL Narasimhan for his address praising the previous TRS government for its welfare measures.

The Chief Minister clarified that dole for unemployed youth would be handed out in six months. “We have a series of election codes coming in the way of implementing the promises,” he said before elucidating his plans for the next five years.

“We are going to spend Rs 4 lakh crore to Rs 5 lakh crore on development and welfare in the next five years. Irrigation is my top priority and 1.25 crore acres of land will be provided irrigation facility in the next three years,” Rao said.

In a riposte to Congress leader Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy’s demand that the crop loan be waived off in one go, Rao recalled that the grand old party’s governments in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan had so far not provided any relief to farmers with regard to debt burden. “In Telangana, the Congress promised to waive loans of up to Rs 2 lakh per farmer in one ago, but the TRS promised a relief of only Rs 1 lakh in instalments.

The people voted for the TRS as it does not make false claims,” Rao said and came down heavily on the Congress for alleging no good would come of the waiver if it was done in phases.

“(During the last waiver) you said the amount would be used to serve the interests of the TRS, but the government spent Rs 17,000 crore for farmers. By voting for the TRS, the people proved you wrong,” he said.

Chandrasekhar Rao also stated that they had sufficient funds to implement TRS’ poll promises. “The State’s four-year average growth is 17.17%. In this financial year, the growth rate up to December is 29.93 per cent. The State’s income in the next five financial years will be around Rs 10 lakh crore. Out of this, the government has to pay Rs 2.4 lakh crore to service debt under charged account.

Once the old debts are cleared, the State can raise another Rs 1.3 lakh crore new debts. Then, the State will have Rs 8 to 9 lakh net amount with it in five years. After paying salaries and pensions, the government will have Rs 4 to 5 lakh crore to spend on welfare and development activities,” Rao said.

Rao then attacked the Centre, saying that the BJP-led government being in power was ‘unfavourable’ to Telangana as it had failed to give any additional funds to the State even after submitting over 500 representations.

‘Bold step’

The Chief Minister also announced that the State government would take a bold step after the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and conduct a thorough survey on the home-less poor in the State. The panchayat sarpanch and secretary would be asked to conduct the survey on how many people needed houses.