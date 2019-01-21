300 priests to begin five-day yagam at Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse today

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Priests have been identified. Yogashalas and homa gundams set up. And the police commissioner is personally supervising security arrangements.



The stage is set for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s five-day Maharudra Sahita Sahasra Chandi Yagam to be performed at Erravelli village of Markook mandal.

The yagam will be performed by Rao at his farmhouse from Monday. The TRS supremo had conducted his first yagam, also a Chandi Yagam, three years ago in accordance with Shungeri Peetam methods and the second one, a Rajashyamala Yagam, before the recent Assembly elections. The Chief Minister had invited a number of political leaders and VIPs from various districts for his first yagam. According to sources, only a select few have been invited to take part in this year’s grand pooja.

As part of the arrangements for Rao’s latest yagam, three yogashalas have been built and 27 homa gundams have been setup at his farm house all under the supervision of Shrungeri Peetam and Sharadhi Peetam pundits from Vishakhapatnam.

The main priests who will be conducting the yagam are Madugula Manikya Somayajulu from Sangareddy, Narendra Kapre from Hyderabad, Sheshu Babu from Warangal and Gangavaram Narayana Sharma from Nizamabad.

Madugula Manikya Somayajulu said: “Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been conducting these yagams seeking happiness for the people of State, timely rains and food for birds and animals. He wants everybody to be safe and prosperous.”

“The Sapta Shatee Chandi Parayanam, Caturveda Parayanam, Maharudra Yagam, Sahasra Chandi Yagam and Rajashyamala Yagam will be conducted during these five days. Three hundred ruthviks and pundits from 31 districts will attend the yagam,” he said. Stating that it is the Chief Minister’s wish that pundits from all over the State participate in the yagam’, he said: “Swaroopananda Swamy from Sharada Peetam of Vishakhapatnam is likely to attend the programme.”

“Most of the people are hesitant to conduct the yagam as they are afraid what others might think about them. But Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao is not afraid of anyone and is performing it for ‘loka kalyanam’ (welfare of the world),” he said.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made in and around Erravelli village of Markook mandal with Siddipet Police Commissioner Joel Davis personally supervising the arrangements. According to police officials, two DSPs, three CIs, 15 SIs and 150 police personnel will be on duty during the five days. Measures are also being taken to avoid traffic jams and to prevent other law and order problems.