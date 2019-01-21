Be civil: Telangana Speaker’s message to MLAs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Sunday called upon MLAs of all parties to behave in a dignified manner in the House. Speaking to reporters in the lobbies of the Assembly on Sunday, after the four-day session adjourned sine die on Sunday, the Speaker thanked all the members for unanimously electing him as Speaker.

“When I was Agriculture Minister, Telangana became number one in Agriculture sector in the country. Now, I want to make Telangana number one in the country in conducting proceedings in the Assembly in a dignified manner,” he said. The Speaker opined that short discussions should be taken up on all subjects.

“I do believe that members of all the parties will cooperate with me in transacting business while maintaining decency and decorum of the House,” the Speaker said. The Speaker said that he would try to give every member of the House an opportunity to speak. He, however, warned that action would be taken against members if they misbehaved or lost control over themselves in the House.

Asked about what he would do about possible defections, the Speaker said that if the members switched from one party to another, he would take action as per rules and regulations. Srinivas Reddy also said that the Telangana Legislature website would be redesigned soon.