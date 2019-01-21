Home States Telangana

Governor urges youth to follow path of ‘ahimsa’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to Gandhian principles, Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan, while speaking at the Telangana Jagruthi International Youth Leadership Conference, said that there was a need for sustainability in peace, harmony, happiness, oneness and environment in the world.

He urged the delegates attending the conference to follow the path of ahimsa, as espoused by Mahatma Gandhi. “Violence is not going to get us anywhere. Force is going to destroy the mankind and our resources. If mankind is to be preserved, we need peace and dialogue.”

The governor also said that there existed a gap in communication in the current times. “Communication has become a liability.” He appreciated the organisers of the conference for providing a platform where over 500 delegates were able to share their thoughts and ideas.

Narasimhan urged youngsters not to be intolerant and further emphasised on the need to take care of the environment. The two-day event witnessed participation of around 550 delegates from across the world. The event provided a global platform for youngsters to share their ideas, and thoughts, and to build global partnerships.

