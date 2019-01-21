Home States Telangana

Lok Sabha elections: It will be battle between leaders and dealers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader who has given direction the country. Leaders of this grand alliance are dealers who are dealing with a lot of corruption cases,” said Patra.

HYDERABAD: The 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be between a ‘leader’ and ‘dealers’, claimed BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Patra called Opposition leaders, who recently came together at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee’s rally, ‘directionless’.  

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader who has given direction the country. Leaders of this grand alliance are dealers who are dealing with a lot of corruption cases,” said Patra.  He said the twenty-odd Opposition leaders who attended the rally in Kolkata were people who once couldn’t bear the thought of meeting or seeing other. “BJP has a singular leader figure in the form of PM Modi. The Opposition has no clarity on who they want to project as Prime Minister. They are leaderless,” the BJP spokesperson said. Elaborating how the grand alliance will apparently be a failure, Patra gave the example of Congress and TDP which recently came together in Telangana for the Assembly elections. “What was the outcome? People did not accept this experiment,” he said. 

Attacking Mamata Bannerjee directly, Patra said it was not democracy that needed be saved but the lives of BJP workers. He also spoke about AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, saying the Hyderabad MP’s only ‘mantra’ was to divide the nation on the basis of communalism. 

Assembly session was an eye-wash: Laxman

BJP state president K Laxman said that the recently concluded Assembly session was nothing but an eye wash, “The Governor’s speech seemed like the TRS manifesto being read out. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s speech too was like an eye wash with no real substance,” he said.

