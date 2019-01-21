Just literacy not enough, physical literacy needed: Pullela Gopichand

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing on the need for ‘physical literacy’ for the betterment of people’s lives, national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said that if one did not invest in their physical well being now, “you would have to invest in hospitals later”. He was speaking at the panel ‘Resilience for Youth Development: Success and Beyond’ at the Telangana Jagruthi International Youth Leadership Conference on Sunday. “Alphabetical literacy is not enough. It is necessary that people indulge in more physical activities,” he said.

For Gopichand, who was a star badminton player before he went into coaching, his sports career has been an “educational journey”. The coach, who was the second Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships, recounted the highs and pitfalls in his illustrious career spanning over a decade at the event. His career was marred with injuries after a freak collision with a partner during training, and he had to undergo three subsequent surgeries between 1994 and 1998.

Giving an insight into how sports has been a teacher in his life, he said, “Today if I have to thank any incident of my life, it has to be the injury. Although it felt like a big adversity at the moment, when I look back today, everything from my love for sports, my understanding of it and my excellence in it, all happened because of my injury.”

He further talked about how determination and mental strength played a big role during his first international tour in a team where he was also the youngest. “My teammates were all in awe of our opponents, their physical and technical attributes. However, I had told them that I would defeat them,” he said. Gopichand then, indeed, went on to defeat them.

He also stressed on the localisation of sports, and moving away from the competition-based marketing-driven extravaganzas that makes a winner and a loser out of the competitors.



“Sports is more than winning or losing. It is very important to focus on what we get out of sports. What does ‘traditional’ methods of education teach us about failure? Sports teach us much more about failure than a formal education would ever do. What sport tells us about equality, education never will. Hence it is very important for us to start looking at sports differently.”

Other members of the panel included Malavath Purna, the youngest Indian woman to climb Mt Everest; Babita Phogat, gold winner at the Commonwealth Games; and Nizamabad MP K Kavitha. Purna, who climbed Everest at the age of 13, now aims to climb the highest peaks in each of the world’s continents.



Phogat, on the other hand, recounted her training experiences with her father at the event. Comparing her life to how it was chronicled in the popular Bollywood movie Dangal, she said, “Sometimes I feel like our training moments in the movie was just restricted to the song sequences. In reality, we were made to work much harder.”