Home States Telangana

Just literacy not enough, physical literacy needed: Pullela Gopichand

It is necessary that people indulge in more physical activities,” he said. 

Published: 21st January 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Pullela Gopichand Badminton coach spekas at the Telangana Jagruthi Youth International Conference 2019 held in Hyderabad on sunday. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish Babu)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing on the need for ‘physical literacy’ for the betterment of people’s lives, national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said that if one did not invest in their physical well being now, “you would have to invest in hospitals later”. He was speaking at the panel ‘Resilience for Youth Development: Success and Beyond’ at the Telangana Jagruthi International Youth Leadership Conference on Sunday. “Alphabetical literacy is not enough. It is necessary that people indulge in more physical activities,” he said. 

For Gopichand, who was a star badminton player before he went into coaching, his sports career has been an “educational journey”. The coach, who was the second Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships, recounted the highs and pitfalls in his illustrious career spanning over a decade at the event. His career was marred with injuries after a freak collision with a partner during training, and he had to undergo three subsequent surgeries between 1994 and 1998.

Giving an insight into how sports has been a teacher in his life, he said, “Today if I have to thank any incident of my life, it has to be the injury. Although it felt like a big adversity at the moment, when I look back today, everything from my love for sports, my understanding of it and my excellence in it, all happened because of my injury.”

He further talked about how determination and mental strength played a big role during his first international tour in a team where he was also the youngest. “My teammates were all in awe of our opponents, their physical and technical attributes. However, I had told them that I would defeat them,” he said. Gopichand then, indeed, went on to defeat them.

He also stressed on the localisation of sports, and moving away from the competition-based marketing-driven extravaganzas that makes a winner and a loser out of the competitors. 

“Sports is more than winning or losing. It is very important to focus on what we get out of sports. What does ‘traditional’ methods of education teach us about failure? Sports teach us much more about failure than a formal education would ever do. What sport tells us about equality, education never will. Hence it is very important for us to start looking at sports differently.”

Other members of the panel included Malavath Purna, the youngest Indian woman to climb Mt Everest; Babita Phogat, gold winner at the Commonwealth Games; and Nizamabad MP K Kavitha. Purna, who climbed Everest at the age of 13, now aims to climb the highest peaks in each of the world’s continents. 

Phogat, on the other hand, recounted her training experiences with her father at the event. Comparing her life to how it was chronicled in the popular Bollywood movie Dangal, she said, “Sometimes I feel like our training moments in the movie was just restricted to the song sequences. In reality, we were made to work much harder.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pullela Gopichand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp