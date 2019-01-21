Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao ‘taunts’, then praises Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposition leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to not taunt (yetthi podavaddu) Opposition members in the House.



Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly on Sunday, Vikramarka refuted certain remarks made by the CM against Congress MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana. Gandra had said that the Governor ESL Narasimhan’s address was like a political speech made by the Chief Minister.

The Governor did not mention the dates of implementation of schemes, he said. Replying to this, Chief Minister Rao said, “The Governor can read a speech only if it is approved by the Cabinet. Members should understand such democratic practices. The public gave us mandate for five years. We have this time for keeping our promises. The Governor’s speech only had a broad idea of what the government wishes to do, it cannot have minute details. It is not a budget document to have every detail.”

Reacting to this, Vikramarka, who was recently named CLP leader and Opposition leader, requested the Chief Minister to not jeer at Opposition members and give replies to issues raised by them.

Moving on, Vikramarka contended that the government had failed to neglect the purification of records. “Previous governments would conduct revenue sadassulu (meetings) ever year. Your (TRS) government failed to conduct such meetings and rectify land records in the last year of your tenure. Besides, you did not conduct land surveys either,” he said. Gandra suggested the Chief Minister to expand the Cabinet and bring governance in the State back on track.

BJP member T Raja Singh asked the Chief Minister about the status of drugs’ case, the rehabilitation of Dhoolpet Gudumba businessmen and others. Replying to this, the Chief Minister said that the drug supply was not much in the State. Rao, however, confessed that he failed to visit Dhoolpet as promised earlier. “I have failed to visit Dhoolpet in the last term. This time, I will definitely visit the area,” he said. Rao assured that they would take stern action if there was any illegal betting recorded in the State.

KCR greets Vikramarka

The Chief Minister congratulated Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for his ‘role in maintaining the House’s dignity’. “The House behaved in a dignified manner on Saturday during the Governor’s address. This is a good tradition,” he said. Rao assured that there would be no partisan attitude in implementing government schemes and requested the Opposition to come with constructive suggestions.