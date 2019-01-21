Langurs join monkeys they were meant to shoo away

Home States Telangana

When the national capital hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games, its municipal council trained 38 langurs to help curb the menace of infamous food-snatching monkeys of New Delhi.

Published: 21st January 2019

Langurs playing pranks at one of the house water tank and few sitting on the fence of the building wall in Karimnagar on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: When the national capital hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games, its municipal council trained 38 langurs to help curb the menace of infamous food-snatching monkeys of New Delhi. The tack of using langurs to scare monkeys has worked for long since their huge size and long tails tend to scare away the petite, brown rhesus monkeys. So when the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar decided to invite langurs to scare away the menacing monkeys of the town, they expected to have put an end to their troubles. There’s a but...

“In the beginning, the monkeys were afraid of langurs, but not anymore. Short tail or long tail, they are all friends now,” exclaims MCK Commissioner K Satyanarayana. 

Not only are the langurs surprising everyone by imitating the monkeys and troubling the public, they almost seem to have discovered a soft corner for their fellow-simians. From the initial two, the number of langurs has now increased to 10. And going by the current circumstances, it seems the municipality has strengthened, instead of weakening, the monkeys which are 50 in number. 

Speaking to Express, the MCK Commissioner says complaints of monkey menace have only increased since the langurs were brought to Karimnagar and they are already looking for alternatives. “We have already invited a monkey-catcher but since he is busy in Nizamabad, we have to wait before we can push him to come to our rescue here,” he said. 

Another solution, whose effectiveness has not been high recently, is to capture the monkeys and release them into the woods. 

