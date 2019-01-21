Home States Telangana

Much-awaited Sitarama project to be further delayed?

The project, originally scheduled to be completed by June 2020, might apparently take more time than expected. 

Published: 21st January 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By B Satynarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: After facing numerous problems in the land acquisition of Mallannasagar reservoir in Medak district, the officials have been all promises and assurances that the Sitarama lift irrigation project, a lifeline to Bhadradrikothagudem, Khammam and Mahbubabad districts, would be completed on priority. But the ground reality seems to be a bit different. The project, originally scheduled to be completed by June 2020, might apparently take more time than expected. 

While a total of 18,341 acres including forest lands are required for the completion of the project, sources claim that the land acquisition process is moving at a snail’s pace. Out of the 3,893 acres pertaining to eight packages of the project, the officials have acquired 2,154 acres hitherto. In addition, only 37 kilometres of works have been completed out of 114-km long main canal. The Sitarama lift irrigation project on the Godavari river aims to carry water to 6.74 lakh acres of land in Khammam, Bhadradri and Mahbubabad districts at an estimated cost of `13,057 crore. Previously, the project was expected to cost around `7,962 crore. But following the move to double the canal capacity from 4,500 cusecs to 9,000 cusecs, the estimated cost was hiked as well. The project got environmental clearance on November 27, 2018. 

Speaking to Express, Nageswara Rao, chief engineer of the project, however claims that with the works being sped up now, the project would be completed on time. Meanwhile, the farmers across the three districts are eagerly waiting for the completion of the project. “Due to a critical lack of water, we have been facing droughts for a long time now. The project could help us overcome many of our problems,” said K Rama Rao, a farmer from Versoor mandal.

