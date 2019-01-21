Telangana Opposition leaders missing in action ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Nizamabad

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: AFTER the drub their parties received in the recently concluded Assembly polls, leaders of Congress and BJP are rethinking their decisions to contest in the upcoming Parliamentary elections. Aspirants to the seats in Nizamabad seem to be more concerned than others given it is the turf of TRS leader MP K Kavitha who has claimed more than once to continue in politics for another 25 years. Observers opine that opposition parties are having a tough time deciding which among their cadre can give a good fight to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter.

Backing out? Prior to the Assembly poll results, former MP and AICC secretary Madhu Goud Yashki -- who has previously won from Nizamabad twice -- had physically moved to the town and was willing to contest in the Parliament polls. During the Assembly poll campaigns, he claimed to exert his influence in the near future in State politics while holding power in Nizamabad.

However, his presence has been little to nothing in Nizamabad since December 12, 2018. Nevertheless, local leaders are still confident of Yashki winning this time around. “In 2009 elections, Congress won only the Bodhan Assembly segment however Madhu Goud has been elected as the MP for the second time,” recalls a Congress activist.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P Sudharshan Reddy is another name doing rounds as a probable candidate. But he is yet to confirm any willingness to contest, as of now.

Saffron Brigade goes M.I.A. Senior leader Y Laxminarayana who was recently defeated in the Nizamabad Urban segment, Dharmapuri Aravind who joined BJP in order to contest the Parliament elections, and well-known industrialist P Sadanand Reddy were high in the list of aspirants from the BJP. However, they continue to be M.I.A. — missing in action — since the Assembly elections.



Aravind, who is incidentally the son of TRS leader D Srinivas, often took to social media to criticise MP Kavitha and her party’s flagship programmes. But now his Twitter handle has gone silent.