Sadasivpet to Kashi to KCR’s yagam

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Madugula Manikya Somayajulu, of Sadasivpet town who was born in Sangareddy district but now living in Kashi teaching vedas, will be the key priest at the five-day Maharudra Sahita Sahasra Chandi Yagam to be performed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao from Monday.

Manikya Somayajulu, who was also involved in KCR’s two previous yagams Ayuta Chandi Yagam and Raja Shamala Yagam at his Erravelli farmhouse, was born in 1941 to Madugula Purushottama Somayaji Janabai of Kohir mandal headquarters of Sangareddy district and lived with his parents in Patloor village near Kohir till he was five.

Before leaving for Erravelli, Manikya Somayajulu told Express that he stayed one year in Hyderabad and after that he was with Brahmana Gurukula School for four years in Papayapally village of Guntur district. Currently he is staying in Kashi with wife Lalita and teaches Vedas to children, visits his residence in Sadasivpet whenever he gets the time. “Whenever the Chief Minister conducts yagam, he invites me,” he said.

