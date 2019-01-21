Telangana CM KCR's five-day Sahasra Chandi Yagam begins

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao commenced his five-day Sahasra Chandi Yagam at his farmhouse in Erravalli village in his Gajwel Assembly segment on Monday.

Around 300 Ritviks will recite Durga Saptasati 1,000 times and perform Yagam in five days. The Yagam will be concluded on January 25.

The wish of Chandrasekhar Rao is to get timely and bountiful rains in the state and see the welfare of the people of the state, especially the farmers.

Rao also prayed the goddess to remove the obstacles in completing the flagship programmes of the TRS government.

The Yagam will be performed under the guidance of Sarada Peetham pontiff Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi of Visakhapatnam in AP.

Several Vedic scholars from Sringeri Peetham in Karnataka, from Maharashtra and also from Telangana engaged for conducting the Yagam.

Rao, an ardent devotee of the goddess, has been regularly conducting Chandi Yagam. The biggest one he conducted was Ayutha Chandi Yagam in 2015, after achieving the separate Telangana state.