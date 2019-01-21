Home States Telangana

TRS MLCs elucidate government schemes while Opposition points out loopholes

A day after Governor ESL Narasimhan addressed a joint session of the Assembly and Council, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy moved the motion of thanks. 

Published: 21st January 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress and BJP Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) on Sunday sought clarity on the dates from which enhanced pensions and allowances for unemployed would be issued by the State government.

On the first day of the eleventh session of the Council, Reddy spoke about steps taken by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government to improve different sectors such as power, agriculture, water supply, education, health and others. He said that the government’s Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima schemes had become role models for the entire country. 

As part of the deliberations, Congress MLA Shabbir Ali said that the Opposition had expected the government to announce new schemes but ‘only old schemes have been reiterated’. 

Ali requested clarity on dates from which enhanced Aasara pensions and unemployment allowances would be disbursed. He demanded to know why only 17,000 double bedroom houses were built till now as nearly 2,72,000 have been sanctioned till now.  

Council member N Ramachandra Rao, from BJP, pointed out that there was a dearth of doctors in Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital and other district hospitals. 

During the four-and-half-an-hour session, Congress and BJP members sought answers and placed their requests before the government. Those from TRS took turns to elaborate on the initiatives taken up by the State government and voiced their support to the motion of thanks to the Governor’s. 

During the debate, Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali answered the questions raised by some of the members. Regarding the double bedroom houses, he said that 2,72,000 houses will be built without fail, and soon.

