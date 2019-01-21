Home States Telangana

We need a national-level body for youth affairs: Nizamabad MP K Kavitha

Published: 21st January 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 07:57 AM

(From left) Malavath Poorna, the youngest Indian girl to climb the Mt Everest; Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach for the Indian Badminton team and Nizamabad MP K Kavitha at the Telangana Jagruthi Youth International Conference | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad MP K Kavitha on Sunday stressed on the need to demarcate the money spent on youngsters and called for a national-level youth body that would do the same. 

Speaking to Express on the sidelines of Telangana Jagruthi International Youth Leadership Conference, Kavitha said, “India has a youth policy, but we do not have a national-level youth body that would dictate the money spent on their development.

There are frequent mentions regarding the money spent on the basis of caste and religion, but they never speak about the money being spent on youngsters or women.”

“The concept of gender budgeting came in when people finally started to specifically mention what amounts of money are being spent for the welfare, safety or empowerment of women. Likewise, we should also start focusing on and categorising the money we spend for youth welfare,” she added. Gender budgeting, as the name indicates, means preparing budgets or analysing them from a gender perspective. 

The Nizamabad MP further added that she has come to a few conclusions and derived various points from the two-day youth conference, which she would later bring into action as a policy-maker. “I believe we should start working on bringing more young people and women into politics,” she said.

Kavitha also said that she was happy to see Telangana Jagruthi getting a global reach and being able to gather delegates from various parts of the world. She emphasised the need for youngsters to collaborate on a global platform.

