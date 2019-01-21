Youth Leadership conference: Why more women should be in positions of leadership

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Why not?” retorted a panelist to the question why there was a need to bring women into positions of leadership. In a freewheeling discussion on ‘Women Leadership and Sustainable Development’, the panelists including anti-child labour activist Shantha Sinha, Dr Preethi Reddy, British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming and British MP Seema Malhotra explored how women have been put on the back-seat for generations and why there was a need for more women to be in positions of leadership.

Activist Shantha Sinha said, “When women participate equally, it would open up new networks. In fact, if women are allowed to participate in every decision-making process, we could give new meanings to social justice and dignity.”

Joining the conversation, Seema Malhotra said, “Women constitute more than half the population. But it’s funny how we still talk about the idea of women being in leadership positions. We have seen women being leaders in our families. But for some reason, when it comes to society, we stop seeing the importance of women.”

“Globally, less than 25 per cent of women are active in politics. Studies show that women are good leaders. They are multifaceted, they think differently,” she further stated.