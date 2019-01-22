Telangana Chief Secretary seeks action plan to provide water to 59 industrial clusters 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi directed the officials of Mission Bhagiratha to submit the locations with maps of 59 industrial clusters to provide water to them. During a review meeting at the Secretariat on Monday to provide water to industrial areas under Mission Bhagiratha, the Chief Secretary (CS) directed the officials to prepare an action plan to provide raw and treated water to industrial areas like NIMZ, textile par, medical devices park, MSMEs, manufacturing clusters, Chandan valley industrial park and others.

The Mission Bhagiratha will provide bulk water supply to industrial areas. The TSIIC, in turn, would provide internal pipelines. The demand for water for industrial estates would be estimated keeping the needs of next 25 years, the Chief Secretary said. The Chief Secretary said that 23,968 habitations in 12,755 village panchayats and also 118 urban local bodies would be provided piped water under Mission Bhagiratha.