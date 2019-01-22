Home States Telangana

Fill teacher posts by February end: SC to AP, Telangana

Taking a serious view at the governments for causing the delay in filling the vacancies, the Apex Court had earlier pulled up both of them. 

Published: 22nd January 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development regarding teaching post vacancies, the Supreme Court Monday directed the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to take steps fill the vacant teaching posts in both the States by end of February. Taking a serious view at the governments for causing delay in filling the vacancies, the Apex Court had earlier pulled up both of them. 

When the matter came up for hearing Monday, the AP counsel said that the delay was due to DSC examination in the State. While the TS counsel told the Court that the recruitment process was already completed and appointment letters were to be issued to the selected candidates.

