Telangana High Court quashes Enforcement Directorate cases against two IAS officers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a huge relief to IAS officers Adityanath Das and BP Acharya, the Telangana High Court Monday dismissed the cases registered against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the issues pertaining to Jagan’s disproportionate assets case. The court made it clear that prior permission (sanction for prosecution) from the government was must to prosecute IAS officers.

Finding fault with the ED Court in taking up the case filed by ED without prior permission from the government, the HC directed the special court to return the case. The HC, however, granted opportunity to the ED officials to register the case again after taking permission from the government.

Stating there was scope that the above order would have its impact on other ED cases across the country, the ED counsel urged the Court to stay the implementation of the above order for eight weeks. Following the plea by ED counsel, the Court stayed implementation of its order for four weeks to facilitate the ED to approach Apex Court.

Justice B Siva Sankara Rao was passing this order in petitions filed separately by Adityanath Das and Acharya, both were accused in the cases of land allotments to Hetero and Arabindo and water allocation to India Cements episodes of Jagan’s assets case. Both the officers challenged the decision of the trial court in taking into cognizance for hearing without prior permission for prosecution by the ED.