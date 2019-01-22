Health kits for schoolgirls delayed due to model code of conduct: Telangana government

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Assembly election didn’t stop the State government from distributing cheques under the Rythu Bandhu scheme but it is being cited as a reason for not distributing sanitary pads to the girls studying in government schools. Under the State’s Balika Aarogya Raksha (Health and Hygiene) scheme, the State government is expected to distribute health and hygiene kits, which comprise sanitary pads among other things for high school girls.

However, the distribution of kits for the October to December 2018 quarter—towards end of which the State went to Assembly polls —is delayed. The School Education Department has cited the MCC as a reason for the delay. However, distribution for the January to March 2019 quarter is also incomplete.

According to the Telangana School Education department, the kits are supposed to be distributed in four phases—one each for a quarter in the academic year to girls aged 12 to 18 years and hailing from economically and socially weaker sections in the academic year. Each of the Balika Aarogya Raksha kits contains 13 products including Patanjali bathing soaps, detergent soaps, toothbrush, hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, powder, sanitary napkins, tongue cleaner, comb, ‘bindi’, ribbons and bands.

According to a senior official, who did not wish to be named, the second phase of kits distribution was affected by the MCC and also by the insufficient budget of Telangana School Education department of the State government.

He said that the distribution for second phase —for October to December quarter—was completed in Adilabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Medak, and Rangareddy districts. The remaining five pending districts are Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, and Warangal.