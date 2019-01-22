Home States Telangana

Health kits for schoolgirls delayed due to model code of conduct: Telangana government

According to the Telangana School Education department, the kits are supposed to be distributed in four phases—one each for a quarter in the academic year to girls aged 12 to 18 years hailing from EWS

Published: 22nd January 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  While the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Assembly election didn’t stop the State government from distributing cheques under the Rythu Bandhu scheme but it is being cited as a reason for not distributing sanitary pads to the girls studying in government schools. Under the State’s Balika Aarogya Raksha (Health and Hygiene) scheme, the State government is expected to distribute health and hygiene kits, which comprise sanitary pads among other things for high school girls.

However, the distribution of kits for the October to December 2018 quarter—towards end of which the State went to Assembly polls —is delayed. The School Education Department has cited the MCC as a reason for the delay. However, distribution for the January to March 2019 quarter is also incomplete.

According to the Telangana School Education department, the kits are supposed to be distributed in four phases—one each for a quarter in the academic year to girls aged 12 to 18 years and hailing from economically and socially weaker sections in the academic year. Each of the Balika Aarogya Raksha kits contains 13 products including Patanjali bathing soaps, detergent soaps, toothbrush, hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, powder, sanitary napkins, tongue cleaner, comb, ‘bindi’, ribbons and bands. 

According to a senior official, who did not wish to be named, the second phase of kits distribution was affected by the MCC and also by the insufficient budget of Telangana School Education department of the State government.  

He said that the distribution for second phase —for October to December quarter—was completed in Adilabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Medak, and Rangareddy districts. The remaining five pending districts are Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, and Warangal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MCC Telangana Health kits Balika Aarogya Raksha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp