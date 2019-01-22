Union Minister Prakash Javadekar’s comments reflect BJP’s ‘fascist thinking’: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slamming Union Minister Prakash Javadekar for saying that anarchy will prevail if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not voted back to power, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that it reflected BJP’s “fascist thinking”.Speaking to reporters at his party’s headquarters, the Hyderabad MP said: “This is a classic fascist mindset and thinking. Every fascist thinks that his leader is bigger than the country.

Even if there are lakhs of Modis, Rahul Gandhis and Owaisis, they are not bigger than the country. “The country is bigger than all of us. My identity is because of my country.” Taking a dig at the RSS and BJP, he said that ‘there would be indeed anarchy if Modi loses in the General Elections, but it would be within their ranks’.

“There will be anarchy in RSS and BJP, not in the country,” he said. “It is very unfortunate that the BJP does not see chaos and anarchy it created in the economy in the name of demonetisation, in agrarian sector and in Kashmir. It is once again showing its fascist identity and thinking,” Owaisi said.

Asked if he would like to see West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee as the next Prime Minister, he said: “There are many capable leaders whose thinking is better than that of Modi and Gandhi, who can lead the country, create a new Bharat and address challenges faced by the poor and farmers,” he said, when asked if he wants to see State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as the Prime Minister.“I don’t want to take any name as the country will decide this at an appropriate time,” the AIMIM chief added.