CM K Chandrasekhar Rao begins five-day Chandi Yagam amidst vedic rituals and chants

Visakhapatnam Sri Sarada Peetham pontiff Sri Sampurnananda Saraswati supervised the conduct of the yagam by the Chief Minister at the specially built yagna vatika.

Published: 22nd January 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:00 AM

hief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife during the first day of five-day Maharudra Sahita Sahasra Chandi Yagam at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Monday

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Seeking divine blessings for Telangana and its people, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife began the five-day Maharudra Sahitha Sahasra Chandi Yagam at 11 a.m. on Monday amidst chanting of vedic hymns at his farmhouse in Erravelli village of Markook mandal.

Visakhapatnam Sri Sarada Peetham pontiff Sri Sampurnananda Saraswati supervised the conduct of the yagam by the Chief Minister at the specially built yagna Vatika. Sringeri Sharada Peetham seer Tangirala Sitarama Shastry from Karnataka, Madugula Manikya Somayajulu, Rig Veda pandit Narendra Kapre and other prominent seers were in attendance as Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife performed the yagam. About 300 ruthviks performed Durga Saptsati Parayanam.

KCR performs gau pooja

Later rituals were performed before the cows were offered to Gurus. Four yagnas were conducted for about three hours by the chief minister and his wife. As part of the rituals, the couple who have celebrated golden jubilee of their married life were blessed with prayers and Kanyakumari pooja.

State legislative Council chairman K Swami Goud, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, Home Minister Mahmood Ali, TRS Secretary General K Keshava Rao, Medak Lok Sabha member Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Nizamabad MP K Kavitha, TRS working president KT Rama Rao and several prominent persons took part in the yagam. The five-day yagam will conclude Friday afternoon with poornahuti.

Poornahuti on Friday
