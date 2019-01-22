Home States Telangana

Plea filed in Telangana High Court against 10 per cent quota for EWS

The petitioner further said that there is no Commission to take care of the interests of economically weaker sections.

Telangana High Court , Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A petition was filed in the Telangana High Court on Monday seeking suspension of the Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019 meant to provide 10 per cent reservations to economically weaker sections (EWS) which came into force on January 14, 2019.

The Telangana State Backward Classes Welfare Association, represented by its State president Jajula Srinivas Goud, in its affidavit, sought the court to declare the said amendment by the Central government as illegal and against basic structure of the Constitution of India. He contended that the economic criterion cannot be the sole basis for reservation. Providing 10 per cent reservation to the general category poor in both the education and employment sectors would breach the ceiling limit of 50 per cent. 

In fact, the SCs, STs and the OBCs are excluded from availing the 10 per cent reservations though most of them are not only economically weaker sections but also socially and educationally backward classes, that is, untouchables, Aadivasis and so on, he added.

The petitioner further said that there is no Commission to take care of the interests of economically weaker sections.  Though the socio economic caste Census 2011 have been completed by 2014 enumerating the caste particulars with regard to their social, economic, education, employment, political, cultural, occupational and so on, the particulars have not been published to know the status of economically weaker sections, he pointed out. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

