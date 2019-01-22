Supreme Court dismisses petition against Telangana government's ordinance on Panchayat Raj Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Telangana government, the Supreme Court bench on Monday dismissed the petition filed challenging the Ordinance issued by the State government in amending the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 to implement upper sealing of 50 per cent reservations in favour of SCs, STs and BCs in panchayat elections.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was dismissing the special leave petition (SLP) filed by R Krishnaiah and another against the order passed by the Telangana High Court regarding the Ordinance. On January 3 this year, the High Court refused to stay the elections to gram panchayats being held in three phases between January 21 and 30.

Besides, it refused to intervene in the matter since the election notification was already issued for the purpose. To look into the validity of the impugned Ordinance, the Court admitted the petitions filed by Krishnaiah, former MLA and president of All India Backward Classes Welfare Association, and others.

The Court directed the State government to file a counter affidavit on the issue and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks. The petitioners contended that the State government had earlier provided 34 per cent reservations as per Panchayat Raj Act, but now reduced the percentage through an Ordinance by citing the Supreme Court judgment imposing 50 per cent ceiling on reservations to SCs, STs and BCs.

Aggrieved with the same, Krishnaiah and another moved the Apex Court against the High Court order. After hearing the case and perusing the relevant material, the Apex Court bench said that there was no ground to interfere with the order impugned in the SLP. The bench dismissed the petition saying that the government has not crossed the 50 per cent limit in respect of reservations.