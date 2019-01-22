Telangana Rashtra Samithi continues its winning streak, bags 60 per cent of panchayats in first phase polls

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS which scored a landslide victory in the recent Assembly elections continued its winning streak in elections held for 4,470 village panchayats (first phase) in the State on Monday.

The TRS captured close to 60 per cent of the villages whose results were declared till the last reports came in. The main Opposition Congress could secure only 20 per cent villages. The BJP, the Left, Independents and others won in the remaining villages.

The polling held from 7 am to 1 pm passed off peacefully without any violent incidents. Yadadri district recorded the highest polling percentage of 95.32 per cent and Sircilla district recorded the lowest turnout of 78.47. The overall poll percentage in the State was 85.76 per cent against the 85 per cent of polling recorded in 2013 panchayat elections.

Sarpanch candidate fails to poll, loses by one vote margin

The total votes polled in the first phase were 41,56,414 against the total electorate of 48,46,433. The counting of votes began at 2 p.m. and according to information available up to 9 p.m., the TRS bagged 2,629 villages out of 4,470 villages panchayats. According to the State Election Commission officials, the number of panchayats which were unanimously elected were 769. No nominations were received for nine village sarpanches. Thus, the SEC conducted polls to 3,701 villages. As many as 12,202 candidates were in the fray for the sarpanch elections across the State in the first phase.

For the election of ward member, as many as 70,094 were in the fray. No nominations were filed for 194 wards and 10,654 wards members were elected unanimously. The polls were conducted for the election of 28,974 ward members in the first phase.

There were goof-ups in the polls in the first phase. A sarpanch candidate Marri Agam Reddy in a village failed to caste his vote in the polls and lost the election by one vote. The officials also suspended two officials in Ambrabad mandal in Nagarkurnool for dereliction of poll duty. In Kotamarajpalle village in Nalgonda district, the defeated candidate attacked the houses of some villagers for not casting votes to him. Congress party polling agent V Satyam Raju (70) in Akupamula village in Munagala mandal in Nalgonda district died of cardiac arrest in the polling booth.