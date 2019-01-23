10 percent quota: Telangana private colleges in wait and watch mode

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent announcement by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar that all universities and colleges will have to add 25% more seats in their institutions to accommodate the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections from the upper castes, is set to give a difficult time for private colleges in Telangana.

Every year a large number of seats go vacant in engineering and degree colleges in the State. Adding more number of seats will add more burden on private colleges. Private college managements are in a wait and watch mode. Gauri Satish, advisor to the Telangana Private Degree and PG College Managements Association said, “There is no clarity yet from the government regarding the implementation of 10 per cent quota and seat enhancement. There are some organizations who are approaching the SC against the reservation.”

It will not be an easy task for government colleges and universities that are already facing faculty and financial crunch, unable to cater to the demands of students presently studying in them. However, for students trying to get admission into the Central government institutions, the competition will ease up as around 700 seats are likely to be added for accommodating EWS students this academic year to the total seats in IIT Hyderabad, NIT Warangal and Central Universities.

However, lack of clarity from the Centre on how it would implement the 10% quota has the State authorities guessing. Chairman of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education T Papi Reddy said, “There is no doubt that this academic year there will be rise in seats in higher educational institutions. While there has been news in media about it, there has been no official communication on its implementation. Even the bill has not been cleared in Parliament.’’