Angry villagers obstruct Mallanna Sagar works in Telangana

Expressing their anger over delay in rehabilitation and resettlement process, villagers obstructed the ongoing works on Mallanna Sagar Reservoir in Thoguta mandal headquarters of Siddipet on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd January 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Expressing their anger over delay in rehabilitation and resettlement process, villagers obstructed the ongoing works on Mallanna Sagar Reservoir in Thoguta mandal headquarters of Siddipet on Tuesday. The villagers were irate after spotting the lorries and earth movers meant for the works arriving at the outskirts of Thoguta village on Tuesday morning. As a result, they gathered at the work site and obstructed the works.

“The High Court has clearly directed that works should not be carried out until rehabilitation and resettlement process is completed,” the villagers said. “Our village will be submerged when the project is completed. Yet the government has not done anything on rehabilitation and resettlement,” they added.

